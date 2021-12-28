NFL sees a high 106 positive Covid cases since Christmas

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A total of 106 NFL players have been put on the league's reserve Covid-19 list since Christmas after 96 players tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, on top of 10 over the weekend.

Also Monday, the NFL announced a booster mandate for all eligible NFL league office staff, as well as club tier one and two personnel.

On January 12th, that mandate will extend to members of the media applying to cover the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Media members providing coverage at team facilities will also have to get the booster.