Lady Raiders throttle Lady Crims

Cibola girls basketball dominates in win

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After capturing their season opening win at Southwest earlier this week, the Cibola girls basketball were trying to avoid a let-down.

The Lady Raiders would have nothing to worry about on Thursday night, as they dominated the Yuma Lady Criminals by the final score of 79-29.

Cibola's Sierra Bomhower led the way with 22 points and 3 steals.

Her teammates Caylie Holyfield came away with 17 points and Myna Johnson secured 15 points in the victory.

