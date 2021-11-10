YC football quarterfinal round preview

Shamrocks get ready for their home playoff finale

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic football's quest for it's 4th state title now comes down to 3 potential games.

The 10-1 Shamrocks are going into the quarterfinal round of the AIA 3A State Playoffs riding a 7-game winning streak topped off with a 47-0 drubbing of Payson in last week's 1st round home playoff game.

The Rocks now prepare for a stiffer home field challenge in the 5th-seeded Round Valley Elks.

This is a program YC has beaten twice in the playoffs in year's past, most notably in the 2013 state title game victory by the Rocks.

But as head coach Rhett Stallworth would tell you, it's a different time.

Stallworth gives his assessment of how YC will need to play on both sides of the football in this Friday's match-up.

"On defense, we're just going to have to line up to the formations much better. Make sure that everybody's where they're supposed to be starting off. And then from there attack and just tackle. I'm not worried about us doing our jobs. But we've got to get lined up properly and in the right positions, to execute against the stuff that they're trying to do. You know, you probably will see us run a little bit more just to keep things a little more balanced and keeping people a little more on their toes. But we're just going to do whatever it takes to win. If at the end of the day we got to run it every play, then that's what we'll do." Rhett Stallworth - Yuma Catholic Shamrocks Head Football Coach

Win or lose, this will be YC's final game of the season at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.

Kickoff for Friday night's playoff clash will be at 7 pm Mountain time.