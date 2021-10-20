Shamrocks win again

YC volleyball defeats Tonopah Valley

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic volleyball program is picking up some late season momentum in their quest for a 3A playoff birth.

The Shamrocks would notch their 5th consecutive victory at the expense of Tonopah Valley in straight sets by the final scores of 26-24, 27-25 and 25-14.

YC's Rian Martinez led the way with 6 aces and 12 kills, while teammate Eva Garcia came up with 5 aces and 5 kills.

Jessica Kershaw also came through on defense, notching 13 digs.

The Rocks next have a tough road rematch with Odyssey Institute this coming Thursday.