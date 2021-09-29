Matadors keep rolling!

Sports

8th ranked Men's soccer team stays undefeated

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College Men's soccer team continues it's impressive start to the 2021 season.

On Tuesday night, the 8th ranked Mats increased their unbeaten record to 10-0 with their 3-1 victory over the Phoenix College Bears.

13 minutes into the 1st half, Ridwane Boukraa got the ball rolling, scoring the 1st goal of the contest.

19 minutes later, the Mats doubled their lead, off of Haruki Nishimura's header into the back of the net.

Burak Cuban secured AWC's 3rd goal in the 2nd half.