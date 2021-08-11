D’backs fall short
Despite late rally, Arizona fails to upset San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - The last place Arizona Diamondbacks are already without hope for making any tangible playoff run.
On Tuesday night, they were playing for pride; looking to land an upset victory over the National League West leading San Francisco Giants.
It didn't start well for the D'backs, as starting pitcher Zac Gallen gave up 4 runs in the top half of the 1st before settling down.
The Giants would keep the Snakes off the board for the 1st 5 innings, before the underdog's bats erupted in the top of the 6th.
Merrill Kelly landed and RBI triple, followed by a 2-run homer by Asdrubel Cabrera to tie the game at 5 apiece.
From there, the 2 teams would trade runs in final 2 innings.
But, the D'backs would fall short; taking the 8-7 loss.
