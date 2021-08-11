D’backs fall short

Sports

Despite late rally, Arizona fails to upset San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - The last place Arizona Diamondbacks are already without hope for making any tangible playoff run.

On Tuesday night, they were playing for pride; looking to land an upset victory over the National League West leading San Francisco Giants.

It didn't start well for the D'backs, as starting pitcher Zac Gallen gave up 4 runs in the top half of the 1st before settling down.

The Giants would keep the Snakes off the board for the 1st 5 innings, before the underdog's bats erupted in the top of the 6th.

Merrill Kelly landed and RBI triple, followed by a 2-run homer by Asdrubel Cabrera to tie the game at 5 apiece.

From there, the 2 teams would trade runs in final 2 innings.

But, the D'backs would fall short; taking the 8-7 loss.