Sports

Signs 4-year deal worth reportedly 120 million

PHOENIX, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Even though the Phoenix Suns came up short in the NBA Finals, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief on the future of Chris Paul.

The Suns re-signed the future NBA hall of famer to a 4-year deal, after he helped lead the franchise on it's recent epic season and playoff run.

The deal made today is reportedly worth as much as 120 million dollars.



\