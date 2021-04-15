Olympic ‘Countdown to Tokyo’ underway, history made on the diamond and more

Sports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - It is now just 99 days away from the opening ceremonies at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Yesterday marking the 'Countdown to Tokyo.'

The nation got a first look at the slick closing ceremony uniforms that the USA athletes will be wearing.

Ralph Lauren is again the designer for Team USA. The look features a white jacket with a blue hood and collar, along with an American flag on the shoulder and back of the jacket.

Every item has been manufactured in the US, while Ralph Lauren continues to be the outfitter for Team USA since it began in 2008.

Meanwhile, we got a nice look at some of Tokyo's landmarks, including its iconic skytree, that were lit up on Wednesday to mark the countdown.

And last night, history was once again made in Chicago.

White Sox pitcher, Carlos Rodon, became the 20th pitcher in their franchise history to toss a no-hitter. That being 2nd all-time among MLB franchises. It's also the second no-hitter in as many season for the Sox.

Rodon retired his first 25 batters before hitting a batter on the foot with a pitch that ended his perfect game bid. Nonetheless, Rodon finished the no-hitter and style.

