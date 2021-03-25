The ‘Cats meow!

Sports

Wildcats advance to Sweet 16 for first time since 1998

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. ( KYMA, KECY - TV ) - Aari McDonald sealed the Wildcat's win with defensive steal and layup with three seconds left in the game on Wednesday versus BYU. The play put Arizona up by four, their largest lead of the entire game. The 3 seeded Wildcats had all they could handle against the 11 seeded BYU Cougars in the Women's NCAA Tournament's Mercado Region played in San Antonio, Texas. Arizona escaped with a 52-46 win.

The Wildcats took a one point lead with 3:47 left in the game on a 3-pointer by Sam Thomas. This shortly after a 3 by Aari McDonald cut the deficit to one. The Wildcats are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005. They would have made it last season, when they were 24-7 before the tourney was canceled because of the pandemic.

Arizona now advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1998, head coach Adia Barnes was a player on that team. Up next for Arizona is No. 2 seed Texas A & M who needed overtime to get by Iowa State. The Wildcats and Aggies will play on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at the Alamodome.