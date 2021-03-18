The start of March Madness doesn’t disappoint

Sports

The four play-in games took place on Friday night and all four were decided by eight points or less

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The UCLA Bruins men's basketball team trailed Michigan State by 14 points in the first half but rallied in the second half to send the game with the Spartans into overtime. The Bruins used the extra time to eliminate Michigan State from the NCAA Tournament. Both teams played as 11 seeds in the play-in portion of the tournament. The Bruins will now face #6 seed BYU on Saturday.

The three other games played across Indiana also did not disappoint. In another pairing of 11 seeds, Drake won it's first NCAA tournament game since 1971 with a one point win over Wichita State. Next up for the Drake Bulldogs is #6 seed USC.

Norfolk State edged Appalachian State in a battle if #16 seeds, 54-53. The prize waiting now for the Spartans is the tournament's number one overall seed Gonzaga.

In the early game, Texas Southern held off Mount St. Mary's 60-52 in another 16 seed battle. Texas Southern nets the Michigan Wolverines, a number one seed, next.

The first round of the tournament continues on Friday and Saturday