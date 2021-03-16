Emotional season opener

Sports

March 16th, 2021

WELLTON, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Less than a week before Antelope baseball and softball opened their respective Spring seasons, tragedy struck.

Recent Rams graduate and assistant varsity baseball coach Chris Pelfrey died in a car accident last Thursday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Antelope Union High School family held a moment of silence in Pelfrey's honor before the Rams opened up against St. John Paul II.

The program has also decided to dedicate the game and the season to Pelfrey.

The Rams would play their hearts out for him, in their 13-1 victory.

Antelope's Miguel Carrillo and William Whitley combined for 9 of the team's RBI's on the afternoon.

Meanwhile, starting pitcher Trey Holbein worked 3 innings, with 4 strikeouts and no earned runs.

The softball team also responded, securing a dominant 23-6 season opening win.