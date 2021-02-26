Gila Ridge basketball sweeps Cibola

Sports

February 25th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge boys basketball has a lot going for it amidst this condensed season.

Led by a physical and talented senior class, the Hawks are poised to make a playoff run as they head down the home stretch of the regular season.

For the 2nd time in 9 days, the Hawks would cross paths with arch-rival Cibola.

In the early goings of the rematch, both teams would go back and forth with points and momentum spurts.

Even though the Raiders would possess a 2 point lead at the 2nd of the 1st quarter, the Hawks would eventually soar down the stretch.

Gila Ridge would get the season sweep of Cibola, taking the 70-51 victory at Raider Gym on Thursday night.

C.J. Wiggins would lead the Hawks with a career high 30 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Meanwhile, Cibola's Jared Arias and Eric Ramirez would combine to score 26 points in the loss.

This is the 1st time in Hawk's program history that they have defeated their arch-rivals 3 consecutive times.