NBA clears decision on national anthem

Sports

February 11th, 2021

(NBC Sports) - The NBA has released a statement this week that clarifies it's policy regarding the playing of the national anthem.

The statement reads as follows:

"With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with long standing league policy."

The NBA statement is in response to the Dallas Mavericks not playing the national anthem before their home games this season which was 1st reported by "The Athletic."