UA Imposes one-year postseason ban for men’s basketball

Sports

The team cannot compete in the NCAA tournament or the Pac-12 tournament even if qualifications are met for the 2020-2021 season.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, NBC) - Despite getting off to a 7-0 start, the University of Arizona's men's basketball team will not compete for any championships this year.

The UA Athletics program led by athletic director Dave Heeke has decided to self impose a one-year post-season ban due to NCAA infractions and an on-going investigation.

Head coach Sean Miller supports the ban and said in a statement his team is still "committed to competing."

The basketball program was under FBI and NCAA investigations centered around alleged bribes from former assistants, all while working under Miller to recruit players.

The University of Arizona called the self-imposed ban "a proactive" measure.