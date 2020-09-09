Ready to play

High School Sports

Holtville's Jose Devoux reacts to IV prep football delay to 2021.

Jose Devoux is a rare breed of a home grown athlete from the Desert Southwest.

The Holtville native has already proven his uncanny athletic talent in the game of football, as he has garnered interest from a number of division 1 college programs; including the Pac-12.

Since the California Interscholastic Federation made the decision to move all prep Fall sports (including football) to the Spring semester, this has put Devoux's senior season on hold.

Even though some kids in his position are opting not play in the Spring to save themselves for a run at the collegiate level, Devoux is choosing a different path.

He wants to play.

News 11 Sports caught up with Devoux, who realizes that his decision to play out his last season with the Vikings could pose health risks with a shorter offseason going into college; he doesn't doubt for himself this is the right choice to make.

"It's definitely a major concern, but from what I can do now, or what I need to focus on really is just, just, just working out and everything and try to stay in contact with my guys. Checking on them, seeing if they're working out and everything. But, with distance learning and everything, we definitely have more time to work out and do things that are essential for being a good football player."

Besides improving on his personal stats on besting his average of more than 16-hundred yards rushing and 27 touchdowns over the last 2 seasons and improving the play of his teammates, he's hopeful the Vikings can win their division and make a deep run in the state playoffs.

If the current pandemic continues to subside, Devoux and the Vikes will open up their season at home against Calexico on January 8th.