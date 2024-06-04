CBS Mornings hosts announce Kids’ Choice Awards nominees
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - CBS Mornings announced the nominees for three of the Kids' Choice Awards categories on Tuesday.
Nate Burleson announced the following nominees for Favorite Movie:
- Wonka
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
- The Marvels
- The Little Mermaid
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- Barbie
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Gayle King announced the following nominees for Favorite Movie Actor:
- Adam Sandler
- Chris Pratt
- Jason Momoa
- John Cena
- Paul Rudd
- Ryan Gosling
- Ryan Reynolds
- Timothee Chalamet
Vladimir Duthiers announced the following nominees for Favorite Movie Actress:
- America Ferrera
- Brie Larson
- Halle Bailey
- Jennifer Garner
- Margot Robbie
- Melissa McCarthy
- Zendaya
- Zoe Saldana
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 will be simulcast live on the East Coast on Saturday, July 13, at 8:00pm ET/PT across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TV Land, CMT and MTV2.
2024 marks the 25th anniversary of Spongebob Squarepants premiereing and in honor of that, the show will be hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke). This marks the first time that the show has been hosted by virtual characters.
Fans can cast their votes across 33 categories on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website HERE.