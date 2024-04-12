AWC Chamber Singers and Yuma Chorale to present spring choral concert

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) invites the community to a spring choral concert called "Love is in the Air," with performances from AWC Chamber Singers and Yuma Chorale.

Gila Ridge High School Choir will be featured as a guest for the concert and will be under the direction of Choir Director Timothy O’Brien.

The concert will be on Friday, May 10, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1550 S. 14th Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

“The public is invited to share in a music celebration of love,” said Deltrina D. Grimes, AWC Professor of Choral and Vocal Music. “The concert celebrates various phases of love as well as the many forms of love that we experience throughout our lives. Whether 90, or 2 years old, you will have an opportunity to hear tunes that are ‘music to your ears.’”

AWC said the concert is free and open to everyone.

Donations will be accepted and appreciated as the funds will be awarded to AWC music students as scholarships.