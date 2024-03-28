Skip to Content
Entertainment

Circo Hermanos Caballero kicks off its 23rd Annual Tour in Yuma

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 5:24 PM
Published 5:33 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Circo Hermanos Caballero kicked off its 23rd Annual Tour in Yuma on Thursday.

The circus travels the United States showcasing its talented acrobats, jaw-dropping stunts, and brilliant dancers.

They invite you to a unique experience filled with magic tricks and humor, all infused with the essence of Latin culture.

The shows will run Thursday through April 8 at the Arizona Marketplace.

"We have a globe of death, we have little poodles do their act, but yeah, we also have a human cannonball that launches through a cannon which is pretty impressive," said Melody Caballero, fifth-generation Caballero family circus performer.

The show will feature Kiko, a beloved Mexican childhood icon, in his final public appearances.

Tickets are $20 for kids and $40 for adults.

For more information visit https://www.caballerocircus.com/.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content