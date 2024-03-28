Circo Hermanos Caballero kicks off its 23rd Annual Tour in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Circo Hermanos Caballero kicked off its 23rd Annual Tour in Yuma on Thursday.

The circus travels the United States showcasing its talented acrobats, jaw-dropping stunts, and brilliant dancers.

They invite you to a unique experience filled with magic tricks and humor, all infused with the essence of Latin culture.

The shows will run Thursday through April 8 at the Arizona Marketplace.

"We have a globe of death, we have little poodles do their act, but yeah, we also have a human cannonball that launches through a cannon which is pretty impressive," said Melody Caballero, fifth-generation Caballero family circus performer.

The show will feature Kiko, a beloved Mexican childhood icon, in his final public appearances.

Tickets are $20 for kids and $40 for adults.

For more information visit https://www.caballerocircus.com/.