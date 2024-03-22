Streaming vs. theaters. What’s the future for the movie business

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The film industry has undergone many changes over the past few years.

It has some wondering what the future of movie theaters might look like.

In today's digital age, everything is right at the touch of our fingers. And with the competition of streaming services, what might that mean for the movie business?

“I think streaming services kind of devalue what movie theaters go through because movie theaters have to have a gross income," said Yuman moviegoer, Tyler Wright.

According to the LA Times, theater performance has gone down 27% over the past 5 years while streaming service audiences have increased. Forbes said 99% of U.S. households have one or more streaming services.

With inflation and rise in prices, some find it more convenient to watch at home while others still like coming for the experience. But even with the competition, many moviegoers still see a hopeful future for theaters.

"I think they’ll always be around honestly because people like to be out. Big screen, something new, getting the popcorn," said moviegoer, Cassie Bigford.

“Film is beautiful because of all the joy it brings whether it’s streaming. Whether you stream it at home or in theater, but nothing beats the true theater experience," continued Wright.