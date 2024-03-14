Free film screening at AWC on 35000 Watts: The Story of College Radio

Film will be screening at the new Matador Activity Center on the AWC Yuma campus on March 26

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) said KAWC/KOFA-Border Radio will be having a free film screening of 35000 Watts: The Story of College Radio.

The film will be shown on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. in room 106 of the Matador Activity Center at the AWC Yuma Campus. A campus map can be found here.

AWC said this film tells the untold story of college radio brought to life by the students behind the mic and the bands they made famous.

It showcases and recounts youth and music culture that originated and later flourished on the airwaves of American colleges and universities, said AWC.

Including how college radio established a new generational voice and a new path to success for alumni and artists such as R.E.M., U2, the B-52s, David Letterman, Billy Crystal, and Bob Odenkirk.

The film highlights an era when college radio influence was at its peak.

There will be featured interviews with popular artists, smaller regional bands, and former college radio alumni, and why college radio is still relevant today.

35000 Watts celebrates the independent spirit that created culture-defining stations and kept them on air for generations, said AWC.

“We have been working for several years to develop our KOFA-Border Radio station, 94.7 FM & 1320 AM, into a college radio-style station. Our music selections range from brand-new alternative music to blues, jazz, folk, and music from around the world. We are a place where students get hands-on experience operating a radio station. We are also the place where listeners can get a musical education every day. We hope that this film will explain to the entire community where we are coming from, and where we hope to go in the future,” said Dave Riek, KAWC/KOFA General Manager.