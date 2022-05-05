Do you enjoy Orchestra? Chances are you do

Orchestra has been enchanting audiences for hundreds of years, your chance is around the corner

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It may come as a surprise, but most of us are fans of Orchestra. This may also be true for you unless you've never seen a movie.

Orchestra scores are remembered as far back as the days of silent movies, where the music, told the story. In the present day, most remember the score of a movie more than the actual scenes.

A case in point is the Imperial March in the Star Wars series or maybe you remember the movie Jaws, it was the Orchestra that kept us on the edge of our seats.

The Yuma Orchestra Association has been performing in the Desert Southwest since 1976 and since then the nonprofit has not only entertained audiences but helped local artist develop their passion for music.

On May 14, the YOA will be performing at the Historic Yuma Theater. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased via the YOA website or by way of scanning this QR code.

President and Conductor for YOA Janet Jones said that Orchestra is more than just a concert, it's an experience. One that audiences will feel and become one with music.

YOA Chairman Fred Earle promises that there will be something for everyone. Earle said that the concert will feature not only the classics but renditions of the music of today.

"We'll be playing a lot of newer music, a lot of the new music that people will recognize," said Fred Earle.

The concert is set to start at 6 p.m.