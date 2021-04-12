Nick Cannon expecting twin boys with Abby De La Rosa

Entertainment

Actor and TV presenter Nick Cannon is preparing to welcome his second set of twins into the world.

DJ Abby De La Rosa announced on Sunday that she and “The Masked Singer” host — who already shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey — are expecting twin boys, calling the expected arrivals “my miracle babies.”

De la Rosa posted images on Instagram from the couple’s maternity shoot, in which she posed with her bump on show, wearing a pearl-beaded chest piece and a long white skirt.

“Our dearest sons — my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” she wrote.

“I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy,” she added. “That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.”

She continued: “Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you — is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

Although Cannon, 40, has yet to share the news of the expected arrival of his fifth and sixth child on social media, an accompanying video shared by De La Rosa shows the couple holding hands and embracing as he showers her bump with affection.

CNN has reached out to Cannon’s representatives for comment.

The pregnancy news comes months after Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell last December. Their first child, a boy named Golden “Sagon” Cannon, was born in February 2017

In July last year, Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS from his improv show “Wild ‘N Out” after making anti-Semitic comments on his YouTube podcast, “Cannon’s Class.”

Cannon later apologized for the remarks and remains the host of reality singing competition series “The Masked Singer” on Fox.