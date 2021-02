Entertainment

Demi Lovato opens up about her overdose in new docuseries

Demi Lovato admits she had three strokes and a heart attack in her new docuseries. Her docuseries is set to be on YouTube March 23.

Tim Burton will direct a new Netflix series based on Wednesday Addams. There is still no word on who will play the main role.

Zendeya is this year's "See-Her Award" recipient. The "see-her" movement is dedicated to pushing boundaries and portraying women as they really are.