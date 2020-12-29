Entertainment

Josh Brolin and wife welcome baby girl, "Mission Impossible 7 resumes filming and "McCartney III" tops album sales chart

Hollywood, CA (KYMA, KECY) - In today's "Hollywood Minute" actor, Josh Brolin and wife, welcomed a new baby girl Christmas evening. Chapel Grace is the name of the "Avengers" star fourth child. This his second child with his wife and has two other children from a previous marriage.

Tom Cruise gave the crew of "Mission impossible 7" an earful for being lax about social distancing. Variety reports that Cruise is back in the UK after a Christmas break and that filming there has resumed. If all goes to plan, "Mission impossible 7" will arrive in theaters this November.

Paul Mccartney's latest album "Mccartney Three" debuted at number one on Billboard's top album sales chart. It was the most successful week for a rock album by a solo artist since Mccartney's "Egypt station" topped the chart over two years ago.