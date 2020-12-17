Sandra Lee sad to leave home she shared with Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Entertainment

Sandra Lee has been documenting her “bittersweet” move from the home she shared with her ex, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The chef and author has been posting on her verified Instagram account about her move from New York to California.

Lee and Cuomo went public last year with the news that they broke up after a 14-year relationship.

Earlier this week she posted a photo of the house writing, “Today will be one of the saddest days of my life.”

“Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond. I love that house and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home,” the caption read. “I hope the new owners take care of it as well as I did and I will love it forever. #thehousethatbuiltme”

In a later posting she wrote, “My last moments on Lily Pond were very BitterSweet. I walked around the outside of my beautiful home —I wanted to drink in every angle and remember the beautiful moments that were spent in every place.”

On Wednesday she posted photos of the interior of the house decorated for the holidays.

“It took me a lifetime to build that home,” the caption read. “The home I never had when I was growing up.”