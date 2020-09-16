Cardi B and Offset call it quits

Entertainment

(CNN)-

Rappers Cardi-b and Offset have called it quits.

The "Wap" rapper filed for divorce in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Cardi b and offset have been married for three years and have a two-year-old daughter named "Kulture".

Court documents show the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for reconciliation."

Cardi wants primary custody and is asking her husband to pay child support.

The divorce petition comes after previous accusations offset was unfaithful.