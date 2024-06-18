Skip to Content
Paris Olympics 2024

FIRST LOOK: U.S. Olympic Team’s outfits for opening and closing ceremonies

By ,
today at 11:20 AM
Published 11:30 AM

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ralph Lauren revealed the opening and closing ceremony uniforms for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The famed clothing brand revealed the outfits Tuesday morning on the Today Show.

For the opening ceremony, athletes will sport a navy wool blazer with red and white tipping. A striped Oxford shirt, a tapered jean, and a suede buck shoe will complete the preppy look.

The uniforms for the closing ceremony will have a sportier feel. Athletes will wear a racing-style jacket emblazoned with various Team USA logos as well as the Ralph Lauren pony logo against a color-blocked backdrop of red, white and blue.

This marks the ninth time Ralph Lauren has designed the team's looks for the opening and closing ceremony parades.

According to the designer, all components of the uniforms were manufactured in the United States.

Article Topic Follows: Paris Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content