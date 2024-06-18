FIRST LOOK: U.S. Olympic Team’s outfits for opening and closing ceremonies

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ralph Lauren revealed the opening and closing ceremony uniforms for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The famed clothing brand revealed the outfits Tuesday morning on the Today Show.

For the opening ceremony, athletes will sport a navy wool blazer with red and white tipping. A striped Oxford shirt, a tapered jean, and a suede buck shoe will complete the preppy look.

The uniforms for the closing ceremony will have a sportier feel. Athletes will wear a racing-style jacket emblazoned with various Team USA logos as well as the Ralph Lauren pony logo against a color-blocked backdrop of red, white and blue.

This marks the ninth time Ralph Lauren has designed the team's looks for the opening and closing ceremony parades.

According to the designer, all components of the uniforms were manufactured in the United States.