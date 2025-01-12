Officials in the Los Angeles area provide update on the wildfires

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles County officials provided an update Sunday morning on the deadly wildfires in the region.

Progress continues to be made in the fight against the California wildfires.

Containment of the Eaton Fire is at 27% and has burned at least 14,120 acres.

"We know that over 7,000 structures are damaged or destroyed, and we have 3,155 firefighting personnel assigned to the incident. 16% of our damage inspections for dwellings have been completed, and we're working on a process to allow residents in the affected areas to be able to go online to view their home if it has been damaged or destroyed." Chief Anthony Marrone, Los Angeles County Fire Department

At the same time, the Palisades Fire is holding at 11%, with that fire burning at 23,707 acres, according to Marrone.

However, officials say winds are expected to intensify through Wednesday evening, which could potentially further complicate efforts in the fire fight.

"The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) is prepared these winds, combined with low relative humidities and low fuel moistures will keep the fire threat in Los Angeles County very high," Marrone shared.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said around 105,000 residents are under evacuation orders and around 87,000 residents are under evacuation warnings.

Luna also shared that authorities made several more arrests during the overnight hours, bringing the total to at least 30 arrests in the Eaton Fire area and four in the Palisades Fire area.

"We have confirmed 14 deaths, and that is in our specific LA County jurisdiction. 11 at the Eaton Fire and three and our portion, or our jurisdiction, at the Palisades Fire. We have 16 missing person reports. We have 12 in Eaton and four in Palisades. If there's any good news, there's no juveniles that are missing within those numbers, but I know just coming here [Sunday] morning, it sounds like we just got dozens and dozens more." Sheriff Robert Luna, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

However, there some good news as Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said the Hurst Fire is 89% contained and has burned at least 800 acres.