Palisades Fire forces California residents to evacuate

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands of California residents were forced to evacuate after the Palisades Fire destroyed several homes.

The Palisades Fire, which is one of several wildfires in the area, broke out Tuesday morning.

The fire is being fueled by intense Santa Ana winds and has spread to more than 2,900 acres and the blaze has threatened 1,300 structures.

Hundreds of firefighters have been battling the blaze on foot in the hillsides of the Santa Monica Mountains as well as by plane, dropping water and flame retardant.

According to officials, there is no containment of the fire so far and California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency "to support the communities impacted" by the fire.