Eaton Fire forces officials to evacuate elderly patients from a nursing home

PASADENA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Eaton Fire burning in Pasadena, California forced officials to evacuate elderly patients from a nursing home Tuesday night.

This was the dramatic scene that unfolded at the Pasadena Park Healthcare & Wellness Center live on air as KNBC's reporter Macy Jenkins was reporting on the fast-moving wildfire.

Footage captured shows some in medical gowns and wheelchairs, scrambling to safety as thick smoke from the fire reached the facility.

Ambulances and other vehicles helped with the evacuation effort.

The facility's website says it specializes in providing short- and long-term care and rehabilitation services.

The Eaton Fire has grown to more than 1,000 acres, destroying multiple structures in its path.