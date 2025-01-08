Skip to Content
California firefighters battle Hurst Fire

today at 6:42 AM
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters in California are responding to yet another brush fire.

The Hurst Fire has grown to at least 500 acres so far, and evacuations orders have been issued throughout the area.

"We heard a voice yelling out here. fire! fire! And so we just jumped up. We weren't even asked to evacuate, but this whole mountainside was blazing and we said we gotta get out of here. So, we didn't grab much but some of our paperwork, and then we just. It was just one of those where I'm telling my wife as we were driving out of here is this us. Is this happening to us because we were watching on the news ourselves and saying, 'Wow what a tragedy," and wondering what's going on and boom, here we were."

William, resident

The fire comes as Santa Ana winds trigger high wind warnings across Southern California.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), winds are expected to peak in the early hours Wednesday, when gusts could reach 80 miles per hour.

