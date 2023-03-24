Fire damages local business, avoid area

UPDATE: The business is not operating anymore but was being used as a storage. What started burning was the two-story loft that the business owner built. The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Friday morning. The fire has not expanded to other neighboring businesses. It has not been fully contained yet.

UPDATE: The fire is at Precio Loco, a former operating business and it is currently vacant.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire Departments responding to a huge fire in the area of Third Street and Heffernan Avenue says to avoid the area.

Officials say residents should avoid the notice and they're working to take out the fire.

Imperial County Fire Department, Calexico Fire Department, and Holtville Fire Department are at the scene.

