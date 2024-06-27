Murder suspect accepts plea deal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two suspects involved in the murder of a Somerton barber back in may of 2022 were back in court this morning, one being offered a plea deal from the state.

Today 23-year-old Gregorio Cota accepted a plea agreement, pleading guilty to second degree murder for killing 27-year-old Leo Melendez, which comes with a sentence of 18 years.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate case of attempted aggravated assault, adding an additional five years to his sentence.

The accused getaway driver, 27-year-old Johnny Albert Valenzuela also appeared before Judge Roger Nelson.

Valenzuela’s defense attorney says his plea deal is coming soon, they're just waiting on victim notification.

Both Cota and Valenzuela will be back in court next month and the third suspect, Gregorio's brother, Joshua Cota will be back in court in August.