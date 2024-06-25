Humidity sticking around for now with hotter temperatures still on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dew points will remain elevated and hanging out in the 60s at least through Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to trend hotter than normal for the next several days as a high pressure builds into the Desert Southwest.

The next couple of evenings will be breezy with gustier winds on Thursday with winds 20-25 MPH.

We are in for hot afternoons and very warm nights all week long.

I am also tracking even hotter temperatures, with highs making their way near the one-teens on Sunday.