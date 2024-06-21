Skip to Content
Humidity is increasing bringing slight rain chances this weekend

today at 4:01 PM
Published 3:16 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Air Quality Alert will be in effect once again today for portions of Imperial County until 8 p.m. TONIGHT due to high levels of ozone (smog).

Tropical Storm Alberto will bring higher humidity, slightly cooler temperatures, and chances for rain this weekend.

Also, with the potential of storms it could increase our winds too.

Dew points will remain elevated in the 60s and even 70s this weekend along with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will begin to heat back up starting Sunday with highs rising into the one-teens next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

