Humidity is increasing bringing slight rain chances this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Air Quality Alert will be in effect once again today for portions of Imperial County until 8 p.m. TONIGHT due to high levels of ozone (smog).

Tropical Storm Alberto will bring higher humidity, slightly cooler temperatures, and chances for rain this weekend.

Also, with the potential of storms it could increase our winds too.

Dew points will remain elevated in the 60s and even 70s this weekend along with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will begin to heat back up starting Sunday with highs rising into the one-teens next week.