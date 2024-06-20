We have a WINNER! Yuma and El Centro hit 111 degrees for the first time in 2024

You all have been guessing when Yuma and El Centro would hit 111 degrees for the first time in 2024. Find out who the lucky winner is and who guessed the correct day and time.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - With the summer-like temperatures here in the Desert Southwest, Yuma, AZ, and El Centro, CA hit the mark of the first 111-degree temperature for the first time in 2024.

El Centro, CA officially hit 111 degrees first on Saturday, June 15th at 1:56 p.m.

With Yuma, AZ officially hitting the 111-degree mark shortly after on Saturday, June 15th at 3:57 p.m.

KYMA News 11 Weather Authority Chief Weather Forecaster Melissa Zaremba has already chosen and notified the winner of the One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating 111-degree contest, which features a $500 money prize.

There was a total of 924 submissions and 92 players who guessed the correct day, along with being very close to guessing the correct time.

However, there could only be one winner and guesses had to be shared at least eight days in advance before the 111 mark was met.

Now even though no one guessed the day and time spot on, we are still awarding the closest winner of the $500 money prize.

The winner is Sarah Ruiz who guessed the closest of 2:00 p.m. July 15, 2024.

Congratulations Sarah!!!