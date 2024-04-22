Trader Joe’s recalls fresh basil due to salmonella outbreak

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Trader Joe's is voluntarily recalling organic basil from the infinite herbs brand due to the risk of salmonella contamination.

In addition to Washington D.C., the tainted products were sold in 29 states, including Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

This brand of basil is no longer available at Trader Joe's and customers are advised to return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 12 related illnesses were reported, with one person being hospitalized. Among the symptoms from salmonella poisoning: Extreme vomiting, dry mouth and dizziness.

