Come Wine at City Hall this Thursday!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - I'm here with Jennifer Sternberg the Community Outreach Coordinator at MIKID, which is an amazing organization here in our community.

They are being honored at an exciting a fundraiser "Come Wine at City Hall".

The event is coming up this Thursday night and it's ticket only, so you need to go and buy your ticket if you're interested.

This particular event supports MIKID and Catholic Community Services who are both are grateful to be chosen by your investment group to be a part of this fundraiser.

MIKID has started off about 37 years ago in Arizona and has since become it started out as a support group and now it's in Yuma County.

We do field trips, special programs for children, support groups for children, and we support the mental and behavioral health of children and use through a family centered approach in Yuma County.

This event will give us funds and also Catholic Community Services, to do more with our families and our children. We always are falling short, so this money will help both of our organizations greatly.

Mayor Doug Nichols will be present and he is a big supporter of Catholic Community Services and MIKID so it's benefiting to great causes.

Yuma Investment Group has been sponsoring the event for about 12 years.

MIKID has eight locations, but all the money raised for you most days in Yuma.

We're always looking for employees to we need behavioral health technicians and counselors.

So if anybody's looking for a job that helps children and families they can go online and apply at mikid.org.

Once again the event takes place this Thursday at Yuma City Hall, featuring wine tasting by Traveling Vineyards, appetizers by chef Bob Nidiffer, and some great raffle items will be offered.

The cost is $50 per ticket.

For ticket information, contact https://www.mikid.org/ or https://www.ccs-soaz.org/agencies-ministries/detail/catholic-community-services-in-western-az