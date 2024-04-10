Astronomers Without Borders accepts recycled eclipse glasses

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Now that the eclipse is over, you maybe wondering what to do with your eclipse glasses.

There are a number of organizations that recycle or reuse them.

Astronomers Without Borders has been accepting donations of eclipse glasses for 15 years. They partner with organizations where you can drop off or mail your used glasses, including retailers like Warby Parker.

You can also send them to Eclipse Glasses USA, which repurposes used glasses for future celestial events, or you could pack your glasses away for the next major eclipse in 20 years.