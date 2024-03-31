Skip to Content
Top Stories

More than a billion dollars in federal tax refunds unclaimed

By ,
today at 2:41 PM
Published 2:48 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says more than a billion dollars in federal tax refunds has gone unclaimed.

It involves refunds for the tax filing year 2020 during the pandemic when filers got an extension.

The IRS says hundreds of thousands of people didn't file their 2020 returns, and didn't get their refunds. The median refund amount is more than 900 dollars.

If you forgot to file in 2020, there's still time. The IRS says you have until May 17 to claim your refund for 2020.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content