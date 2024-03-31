More than a billion dollars in federal tax refunds unclaimed

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says more than a billion dollars in federal tax refunds has gone unclaimed.

It involves refunds for the tax filing year 2020 during the pandemic when filers got an extension.

The IRS says hundreds of thousands of people didn't file their 2020 returns, and didn't get their refunds. The median refund amount is more than 900 dollars.

If you forgot to file in 2020, there's still time. The IRS says you have until May 17 to claim your refund for 2020.