NFL Senior Director of Events previews Super Bowl fan experience

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The transformation on the Mandalay Bay Resort is underway for the Super Bowl experience set to open next week.

The resort's convention center will become a football amusement park of fun for families and football fans to enjoy.

NFL's Senior Director of Events Nicki Ewell shares what to expect:

"So this is our ultimate fan fest that we host every year at the Super Bowl host city. So, this is where you're going to get free player autographs, interactive games, exhibits. The Vince Lombardi Trophy will be here also on Wednesday, Jerry Rice is going to be delivering it...Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice. Wednesday at [3:00pm] when we open, kids free everyday 12 and under. You can come in with your parents...This is not a daycare, so don't be dropping everybody off, but we're excited that kids are free every single day. So come on down, come often. Also, for those that live in Clark County, come on Wednesday. Come on Thursday before these big crowds converge. Wednesday tickets are $25. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, they go up to $50. So Wednesday's really our day for the community to come on down enjoy. The lines will be shorter. And download the NFL 1 Pass App to buy tickets, or to get all the information, including our coveted NFL players schedule, who's going to be signing autographs. Download the app."

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, and will be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon, and stream on Paramount+ and NFL+.