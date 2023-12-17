Skip to Content
Quaker Oats recalls several granola bars and cereals

By , ,
today at 5:19 PM
Published 5:39 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Quaker Oats Company announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected products, sold in all 50 U.S. states and and territories, include Quaker's Chewy and Dipped Bar in various flavors, as well as some of their puffed and simply granola cereals.

Any variety packs and snack mixes that the products are sold with have also been recalled.

Quaker, which is owned by PepsiCo, said it has not received any reports of salmonella infections related to the recalled products.

The company has also informed the Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA).

