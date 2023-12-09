Las Vegas teacher uses TikTok to help students fulfill Christmas wish list

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Las Vegas teacher turns to TikTok and ignites national support for a 'Wishmas' program created for her students.

It all started with a TikTok video. Desert Pines High School teacher Cheri Guy, or Ms. Guy, put out an emotional plea to her followers.

She teaches in the school's Jaguar Academy, a program for at-risk youth. But it's not just her students shes trying to help.

"I'm humbled by it and humbled because, yeah, that I do get emotional when I talk about my kids. And I'm trying not to right now," Guy expressed.

Not asking for much

A Wishmas list for high school students. Not asking for much.

"One of the kids asked for a grocery store gift card because he wants to help his mom with groceries," Guy detailed.

And the very first wishes what kickstarted Guy's determination.

"A student said, 'I just wished all the wishes would be granted.' They didn't ask for anything. These are high school kids who often get overlooked," Guy explained.

Answering the call

The call was out and her followers answered. Strangers across the country helping fill the students' wish list.

With so many packages arriving, she had to take over six trips to the post office to get them all.

Once Guy picked some up, an entire cart was filled to the brim.

Because there were so many packages, a Las Vegas news station had to help load them into their news vehicle so Guy could get it all in one trip, and her apartment now completely filled with gifts. Gifts hoping to brighten a teenager's day.

Giving the right gifts to the right student

Now, she has to organize everything and make sure the right gifts get to the right student.

"Seeing people come together for these kids. I know what it's going to do for their mindset. I know what it's going to do for their potential. And I know what it's going to do for every teacher everywhere that sees this." Cheri Guy, English Teacher, Desert Pines High School

The work isn't done. Guy says they've now fulfilled about 350 of over 900 wishes on the student wish list, and as Guy says, she wants that first wish to come true: For all the wishes to be granted.

She says she also needs wrapping paper, a place to wrap, and a way to get all of those packages out of her apartment.