Comfortable weather for Thanksgiving with cooler days to come

Weather Authority
today at 5:14 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Doing any traveling for the holiday?

Thankfully most of the country won't have significant weather impacts or concerns for Thanksgiving.

- By tonight, some clouds will be making it's way into the Desert Southwest, but dry conditions will continue through at least Thursday.

A trough of low pressure will start to move across the Pacific Northwest which will bring temperatures closer to normal for Thanksgiving.

This next system will also give an opportunity for higher moisture levels to join back by Friday followed by breezier and chillier conditions this weekend.

Daytime highs will fall throughout the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s.

We will start warm back up slightly early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

