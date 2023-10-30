General Motors reach tentative deal with United Auto Workers

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - General Motors (GM) has reached a tentative deal with United Auto Workers (UAW) union after a six-week long strike.

Deals have previously been announced with Ford and Stellantis.

Tens of thousands of UAW members walked off the job after the sides failed to reach a collective bargaining deals by a September 14 deadline.

The reported four-and-a-half-year contracts, which include a 25% wage increase, and a increase in starting wages to over $28.00 an hour, must still be ratified by union members.

The strikes have reportedly cost GM, Ford and Stellantis billions of dollars in lost production. GM said tuesday the strike had cost it about $800 million, while Ford said Thursday that the strike has cost it $1.3 billion.

Ford also stated that the new contract would increase labor costs by roughly $850 to $900 per vehicle produced.