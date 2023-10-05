Biden administration presses forward on Texas-Mexico border wall construction

WASHINGTON, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - President Biden announced his plans to push forward, planning execution of roughly 20 miles of southern border wall construction.

Biden waived more than a dozen federal laws, to pave the way for the border barriers. A stark reversal on his original border policies when first taking office. The Democratic administration is picking up where the "Tump-era" policies left off.

A replica of the same policies that Democrats clashed on with Republican lawmakers, when presented to Congress, during the Trump administration. During an ABC interview back in March of 2021 Biden stated "Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don't come over, don't leave your town or city or community."

Meanwhile Biden embarked on aggressive strategies to roll back Trump's border policies. During his first day in office President Biden immediately suspended border wall construction, confirmed protections for all immigrant "dreamers," and scrapped Trump's travel ban, ordering a 100 day moratorium on all deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to the internal DHS figures, more than 2 million illegal migrants were apprehended by border patrol in the fiscal year of 2023. The second time in U.S. history that threshold was surpassed.