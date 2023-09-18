Skip to Content
Two pilots dead after two planes crash during an air show in Nevada

NBC
today at 5:54 AM
Published 6:12 AM

RENO, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two pilots died after their planes crashed while landing during an air racing event held in Reno Sunday.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries, and they are working to notify family members of the two pilots killed.

All of the remaining races were canceled due to public safety concerns.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working with local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.

