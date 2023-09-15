Tracking warmer temperatures for the last weekend of summer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today it's a nice, dry, and seasonable day in the desert.

The rest of the evening and through the night weather conditions will be comfortable and cooler.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an Air Quality Alert for the Imperial Valley due to high levels of ozone (smog) until 8 p.m. TONIGHT.

Air quality could become unhealthy, make sure to do what you can by limiting use of gasoline equipment and conserve electricity.

A ridge of high pressure peaks over the Desert Southwest slightly warming our temperatures this weekend, and limited storm chances.

Temperatures will warm up near to slightly above-normal over the next couple of days before a cooling trend is expected to take place next week.

By Sunday it will be a little breezy with highest gusts of 20 MPH is expected across the area.