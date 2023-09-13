Skip to Content
Clearer skies and drier conditions today

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 3:56 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain focused across parts of northern and southeastern Arizona the rest of this afternoon, no rain chances is expected for our area.

Drier air is moving back into the Desert Southwest today, dropping our dew points back into the 30s and 40s, making it feel more comfortable outside.

It will be another breezy evening where stronger westerly winds favoring the Imperial County area with highest peak gust of 25 MPH will be expected.

Lots of sunshine and drier conditions will continue for the next several days with temperatures staying closer to average.

A cooling trend will begin early next week where temperatures will dip down 5-10 degrees below normal.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

