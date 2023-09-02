WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rainfall hits Yuma bringing heavy rainfall and record rain totals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Heavy rainfall hit Yuma bringing, major flooding and a new record rain total.

NEW RAIN TOTAL RECORD!!!! Looking at Yuma, AZ, 1.67" was recorded from our rainfall just today. This total beat the record set back in 1967 at 1.49".

Inches of rain that was recorded across Yuma County.

Check out the latest rain total from today.

Shower and thunderstorms chances will rapidly deteriorate across the region the next several days with widespread dry weather returning to the region the majority of next week.

A gradual drying trend will begin Sunday.

Winds will begin to increase tomorrow by tomorrow evening, with a northwest wind of 20 to 25 MPH where gusts could peak as high as 40 MPH.

Stronger winds will favor the Imperial County area, and Yuma County areas with peak gusts of 20 MPH.

After midnight winds will begin to decrease to 10 to 15 MPH.

Weather conditions will be a lot more pleasant for Labor Day, as we will be drier, have more sunshine, and temperatures staying cool for this time of year.

Temperatures will hover a few degrees below normal through the middle of next week before readings quickly rebound back above normal next weekend.